LANDrop

Drop any files to any devices on your LAN.
No need to use instant messaging for that anymore.

Features

Cross Platform

When we say it, we mean it. iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Linux, name yours.

Ultra Fast

Uses your local network for transferring. Internet speed is not a limit.

Easy to Use

Intuitive UI. You know how to use it when you see it.

Secure

Uses state-of-the-art cryptography algorithm. No one else can see your files.

No Cellular Data

Outside? No problem. LANDrop can work on your personal hotspot, without consuming cellular data.

No Compression

Doesn't compress your photos and videos when sending.

Privacy Policy

Thanks for using LANDrop!

LANDrop Organization doesn’t collect, share, or store any of your personal data. All personal data required for the normal operation of the app are stored entirely and exclusively on your device.

When you send or receive files to or from other devices, your device’s name, type, and/or local IP address may be shared with the other party. You can choose not to actively share this information by turning off “Discoverable” in the app. This information is not collected, shared, or stored by LANDrop Organization in any way and is only used for the necessary operation of the app.

If you have any questions regarding this privacy policy, please send an email to [email protected]