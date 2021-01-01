Thanks for using LANDrop!

LANDrop Organization doesn’t collect, share, or store any of your personal data. All personal data required for the normal operation of the app are stored entirely and exclusively on your device.

When you send or receive files to or from other devices, your device’s name, type, and/or local IP address may be shared with the other party. You can choose not to actively share this information by turning off “Discoverable” in the app. This information is not collected, shared, or stored by LANDrop Organization in any way and is only used for the necessary operation of the app.

If you have any questions regarding this privacy policy, please send an email to [email protected]